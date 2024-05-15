Border guards stop assault on Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut
Kyiv • UNN
the russian offensive in the Bakhmut sector was stopped by Ukrainian border guards, who destroyed Russian tanks, armored vehicles and infantry during an attempt to storm their positions.
Border guards thwarted a russian offensive in the Bakhmut direction. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that at dawn the enemy tried to storm the positions of the border guards of the "Pomsta" brigade using two tanks and five armored personnel carriers.
The enemy convoy was stopped, and a tank 64, an armored personnel carrier 82 and about 10 russian infantry were destroyed. Another part was killed by night bombers and artillery. The occupiers, who were in the "barely alive" category, fled the battlefield
