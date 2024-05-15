Border guards stop assault on Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64310 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147104 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151440 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247733 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173548 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164907 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224419 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 65303 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101167 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35987 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41061 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224419 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223377 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 64318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41061 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47976 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112365 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113304 views
Border guards stop assault on Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22793 views

the russian offensive in the Bakhmut sector was stopped by Ukrainian border guards, who destroyed Russian tanks, armored vehicles and infantry during an attempt to storm their positions.

Border guards thwarted a russian offensive in the Bakhmut direction. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that at dawn the enemy tried to storm the positions of the border guards of the "Pomsta" brigade using two tanks and five armored personnel carriers.

The enemy convoy was stopped, and a tank 64, an armored personnel carrier 82 and about 10 russian infantry were destroyed. Another part was killed by night bombers and artillery. The occupiers, who were in the "barely alive" category, fled the battlefield

- the statement said.

Recall

President Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the situation in Kharkiv region, the deployment of additional forces and intelligence on enemy movements, and the postponement of international events in connection with the situation.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
bakhmutBakhmut

