Border guards stop assault on Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut

Border guards thwarted a russian offensive in the Bakhmut direction. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

It is reported that at dawn the enemy tried to storm the positions of the border guards of the "Pomsta" brigade using two tanks and five armored personnel carriers.

The enemy convoy was stopped, and a tank 64, an armored personnel carrier 82 and about 10 russian infantry were destroyed. Another part was killed by night bombers and artillery. The occupiers, who were in the "barely alive" category, fled the battlefield - the statement said.

President Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the situation in Kharkiv region, the deployment of additional forces and intelligence on enemy movements, and the postponement of international events in connection with the situation.