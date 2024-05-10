Border guards: 28 cases of human bodies found in Tisza river

28 cases of finding the bodies of people who most likely tried to illegally cross the border across the Tisza River have been recorded so far, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said on Friday during a telethon, UNN reports.

If we include these three, then, in fact, 28 cases have already been recorded, specifically along the Tisza River, when the bodies of people were found who died. And, most likely, these are the people who were trying to cross the border illegally - Demchenko said.

