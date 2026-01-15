$43.180.08
Border guard from Dnipropetrovsk region organized a scheme to evade mobilization for $12,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

DBR employees detained a border guard who helped conscripts evade mobilization. He arranged fictitious disability for $12,000.

Border guard from Dnipropetrovsk region organized a scheme to evade mobilization for $12,000

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the State Border Guard Service, detained and notified a border guard from Dnipropetrovsk region of suspicion. He was helping conscripts evade mobilization through fictitious disability registration for bribes. This was reported on the SBI website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the suspect sought out men among his acquaintances who wanted to avoid conscription and illegally leave Ukraine. Citing his connections with medical workers, particularly in Odesa region, the suspect promised to arrange fictitious disability registration. It was not necessary to travel to Odesa, as all issues regarding disability determination were resolved remotely.

The cost of the "service package" was 12 thousand US dollars. After receiving the relevant documents, the men had to independently apply to social protection agencies, which officially recognized them as persons with disabilities. After that, the "clients" were subject to deregistration from the TCC and SP

- the SBI reported.

According to law enforcement officers, the next stage was to be an escape abroad. The suspect thoroughly instructed the men on how to behave when crossing the state border so as not to arouse suspicion among border guards.

The border guard was caught "red-handed" while receiving a bribe of 12 thousand US dollars from one of the clients. Currently, the border guard has been notified of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

The SBI clarified that the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Recall

In 2025, the SBI sent more than 7,000 indictments against 7,900 people to court. Among them are 6 people's deputies, 5 former members of the Cabinet of Ministers, and 1,500 law enforcement officers.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine