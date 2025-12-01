Demanded 10% "kickbacks" for deals: SBI detained acting director of correctional facility

Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified the acting director of the state enterprise "Enterprise of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine (No. 98)" of suspicion, who demanded "kickbacks" for agreements concluded with the correctional facility. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI press center.

Details

The suspect was responsible for signing contracts with private entrepreneurs who ordered the production of goods by prisoners in correctional facilities. For each such agreement, he demanded 10% of the contract amount.

Law enforcement officers uncovered the illegal activities thanks to a businessman who ordered the production of wire low-visibility obstacles from the colony. This product was manufactured by convicts in the "Shepetivka Correctional Colony (No. 98)", and the contract amount was 6 million hryvnias. The official requested 600,000 hryvnias for "assistance" in making the decision.

The head of the institution was detained at the end of November while receiving the second part of the illegal benefit - 405,000 hryvnias and 1,300 US dollars.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (request and receipt by an official of an unlawful benefit on a large scale, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the possibility of depositing bail in the amount of 499,000 hryvnias.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the indictment against the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine during Yanukovych's time, Vitaliy Zakharchenko, had been sent to court. He is accused of treason and justifying Russian aggression - Zakharchenko himself has been hiding in Russia since 2014.