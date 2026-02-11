Bondarne and Nykyforivka in Donetsk region are under the control of the Defense Forces - "East" Operation Task Force

$43.030.02
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 2516 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 11131 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 14912 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 30450 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 32507 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 29746 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30784 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24849 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19878 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 23041 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Popular news
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 14639 views
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 6428 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 11199 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military05:38 AM • 6120 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 11652 views
Publications
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 412 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 11131 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 33089 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 39711 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 35872 views
Bondarne and Nykyforivka in Donetsk region are under the control of the Defense Forces - "East" Operation Task Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The "East" Operation Task Force refutes the enemy's capture of Bondarne. The settlements of Bondarne and Nykyforivka remain under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Bondarne and Nykyforivka in Donetsk region are under the control of the Defense Forces - "East" Operation Task Force

Bondarne and Nykyforivka in the Kramatorsk direction are under the control of the Defense Forces, the "East" Operation Task Force reported on Wednesday, writes UNN

The published reports about the alleged capture of Bondarne by the enemy are not true. Bondarne and Nykyforivka are under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

- reported the "East" Operation Task Force.

Units of the "East" Operation Task Force, as noted, "hold positions in the area of the settlements of Nykyforivka and Bondarne."

"The occupiers are trying to advance, but the effective interaction of intelligence and strike drone operators leaves the invaders no chance," emphasized the "East" Operation Task Force.

In the Pokrovsk direction, as reported, Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Search and assault operations are underway, and the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas. "The enemy uses infantry assault groups with the support of unmanned systems. Combat clashes continue in certain areas of the northern part of the city," the report says.

Systematic fire damage is inflicted on enemy units attempting to accumulate in the southern part of the city, as noted.

"In Myrnohrad, our soldiers hold the designated defensive lines. The enemy is increasing pressure on the northern part of the city, trying to accumulate heavy equipment and manpower for a further assault on Myrnohrad. Necessary forces and means are involved to deter the enemy, and fire damage is inflicted on the occupiers' concentration points and logistics," the "East" Operation Task Force stated.

Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours, 35 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map11.02.26, 08:47 • 2938 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine