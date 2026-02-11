Bondarne and Nykyforivka in Donetsk region are under the control of the Defense Forces - "East" Operation Task Force

Bondarne and Nykyforivka in the Kramatorsk direction are under the control of the Defense Forces, the "East" Operation Task Force reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The published reports about the alleged capture of Bondarne by the enemy are not true. Bondarne and Nykyforivka are under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. - reported the "East" Operation Task Force.

Units of the "East" Operation Task Force, as noted, "hold positions in the area of the settlements of Nykyforivka and Bondarne."

"The occupiers are trying to advance, but the effective interaction of intelligence and strike drone operators leaves the invaders no chance," emphasized the "East" Operation Task Force.

In the Pokrovsk direction, as reported, Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Search and assault operations are underway, and the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas. "The enemy uses infantry assault groups with the support of unmanned systems. Combat clashes continue in certain areas of the northern part of the city," the report says.

Systematic fire damage is inflicted on enemy units attempting to accumulate in the southern part of the city, as noted.

"In Myrnohrad, our soldiers hold the designated defensive lines. The enemy is increasing pressure on the northern part of the city, trying to accumulate heavy equipment and manpower for a further assault on Myrnohrad. Necessary forces and means are involved to deter the enemy, and fire damage is inflicted on the occupiers' concentration points and logistics," the "East" Operation Task Force stated.

Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours, 35 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map