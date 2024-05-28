Body of father of 8-year-old boy who took DNA test in Kharkiv found

The body of a 38-year-old employee of a hypermarket in Kharkiv has been identified through DNA analysis. As of this morning, search operations and the process of identifying the dead are still ongoing. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

After the attack on the hypermarket, a 38-year-old store employee stopped contacting his family. The next day, his wife and 8-year-old son Mykhailo arrived at the scene, where the boy's biomaterial was taken for analysis to identify one of the bodies found in the ruins.

“Unfortunately, the DNA test confirmed that it was the boy's father who died. He and his mother lost their loved one at the same moment, on May 25,” wrote Sinegubov.

According to him, as of this morning, search operations and identification of the bodies continue.

Recall

Police have identified 14 bodies and 3 remain unidentified after a hostile attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv, and 4 people are still missing.