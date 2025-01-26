Bodies of two people who were preparing for evacuation found on Sumy border

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84349 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100038 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107959 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110856 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103719 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103770 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113433 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116992 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119371 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62400 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114024 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33282 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29525 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 84325 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156765 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26228 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29551 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119371 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140217 views
Bodies of two people who were preparing for evacuation found on Sumy border

Bodies of two people who were preparing for evacuation found on Sumy border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49375 views

The bodies of a 62-year-old man and his 86-year-old mother, who disappeared on December 9, 2024, were found in the Velykopysarivska community. According to preliminary data, they died as a result of Russian shelling during preparation for evacuation.

Law enforcement officers found the bodies of a 62-year-old man and his 86-year-old mother in the border community of Velykopysarivska in Sumy region. According to preliminary data, the people died as a result of shelling. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 26, 2025, in the village of Ponomarenky of the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a man and his mother who were preparing for evacuation on December 9, 2024. They had not been in touch since then. According to preliminary data, they died because of Russian shelling.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On January 26, two explosions occurred in Sumy as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones. An educational institution, a residential building, and administrative buildings were damaged, with no casualties.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

