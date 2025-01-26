Bodies of two people who were preparing for evacuation found on Sumy border

Law enforcement officers found the bodies of a 62-year-old man and his 86-year-old mother in the border community of Velykopysarivska in Sumy region. According to preliminary data, the people died as a result of shelling. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 26, 2025, in the village of Ponomarenky of the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a man and his mother who were preparing for evacuation on December 9, 2024. They had not been in touch since then. According to preliminary data, they died because of Russian shelling.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On January 26, two explosions occurred in Sumy as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones. An educational institution, a residential building, and administrative buildings were damaged, with no casualties.