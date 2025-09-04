Car crashed into a group of children and educators in Berlin, there are casualties

On Thursday afternoon, a car accident occurred in the Wedding district of Berlin: a BMW crashed into a group of people, including children. According to preliminary data, several children and an educator were injured. This was reported by BILD, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 1:10 PM at the intersection of Seestrasse and Donaugestell. At that time, organized groups of children with educators were nearby.

According to BILD, one educator sustained serious injuries, and several children suffered minor injuries. Rescuers and police promptly arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident; the number of injured is being clarified.

Three dead, 11 injured: minibus flew into a ditch in Mykolaiv region