Car crashed into a group of children and educators in Berlin, there are casualties

10:04 AM • 5846 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 11028 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 12782 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 12133 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 27874 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 37158 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 39935 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37315 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 68886 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27732 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 274281 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 267141 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 264580 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 257753 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 21933 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 10630 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 11288 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 27879 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 30887 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 68890 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 2572 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 10641 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 6598 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 14295 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 16432 views
Car crashed into a group of children and educators in Berlin, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

In Berlin, a BMW car crashed into a group of children and educators. One educator sustained serious injuries, several children – minor ones.

Car crashed into a group of children and educators in Berlin, there are casualties

On Thursday afternoon, a car accident occurred in the Wedding district of Berlin: a BMW crashed into a group of people, including children. According to preliminary data, several children and an educator were injured. This was reported by BILD, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 1:10 PM at the intersection of Seestrasse and Donaugestell. At that time, organized groups of children with educators were nearby.

According to BILD, one educator sustained serious injuries, and several children suffered minor injuries. Rescuers and police promptly arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident; the number of injured is being clarified.

Three dead, 11 injured: minibus flew into a ditch in Mykolaiv region31.08.25, 17:25 • 6251 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Mykolaiv Oblast
Bild
Berlin