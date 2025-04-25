Explosion of General Moskalik in Russia: Investigative Committee Acknowledged the Death of the Military Official

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has confirmed the death on Friday, April 25, of a Russian army general, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Yaroslav Moskalik. This was reported by BBC, UNN reports.

Details

The representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, Svitlana Petrenko, noted that a criminal case has been opened into the death on the grounds of crimes under Art. 105, Art. 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder, illegal trafficking of explosives).

As Petrenko clarified, the explosion occurred as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device that was packed with damaging elements.

Context

On Friday, April 25, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Yaroslav Moskalik, was blown up in Balashikha near Moscow. An explosive device was installed inside his Volkswagen Golf car, which was detonated remotely.

Immediately after the explosion, Moskalik's body was thrown several meters.

