Bitcoin soared to a record high amid likely US-China talks

On Friday, May 2, the price of Bitcoin rose to $97,000 amid possible negotiations between the US and China. This was reported by Investing.com, reports UNN.

Details

The world's largest cryptocurrency received support from major corporate owner Strategy, which announced the issuance of $21 billion in shares. Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $96,806.4 on Friday, May 2.

The rise in Bitcoin prices largely occurred after the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated that it was open to trade negotiations with the United States amid Washington's attempts to start a dialogue.

This raised hopes for trade talks between the world's largest economies, after they found themselves at the epicenter of a fierce trade war in April.

However, China called on American officials to be sincere, saying that any negotiations still depend on US steps to reduce its trade tariffs against the country.

