Bitcoin soared to a record high amid likely US-China talks

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 12106 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 57396 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 129531 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 114845 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 125004 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 125881 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310646 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158948 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172340 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226684 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 21691 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 15063 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 14025 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 31113 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 18835 views
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 10647 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 112366 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 210306 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310646 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 238160 views
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 21680 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 24713 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 25394 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 30649 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 33655 views
Bitcoin soared to a record high amid likely US-China talks

 • 436 views

On May 2, Bitcoin rose to $97,000 after China announced its openness to negotiations with the United States. Support was provided by Strategy, announcing the issuance of shares for $21 billion.

Bitcoin soared to a record high amid likely US-China talks

On Friday, May 2, the price of Bitcoin rose to $97,000 amid possible negotiations between the US and China. This was reported by Investing.com, reports UNN.

Details

The world's largest cryptocurrency received support from major corporate owner Strategy, which announced the issuance of $21 billion in shares. Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $96,806.4 on Friday, May 2.

The rise in Bitcoin prices largely occurred after the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated that it was open to trade negotiations with the United States amid Washington's attempts to start a dialogue.

This raised hopes for trade talks between the world's largest economies, after they found themselves at the epicenter of a fierce trade war in April.

However, China called on American officials to be sincere, saying that any negotiations still depend on US steps to reduce its trade tariffs against the country.

Bitcoin could reach a new all-time high of around $120,000 in the second quarter - Standard Chartered28.04.25, 16:49 • 3209 views

Bitcoin
China
United States
