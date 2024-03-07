$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8502 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 22702 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26477 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175002 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167804 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215817 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248061 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153843 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Birthday of the telephone, World Book Day. What else can be celebrated on March 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30367 views

On March 7, 1876, American inventor Alexander Graham Bell received a patent for the world's first telephone, which revolutionized communication and changed the course of human history.

Birthday of the telephone, World Book Day. What else can be celebrated on March 7

Today, March 7, marks the birthday of the invention that undoubtedly changed the history of mankind - the telephone, UNN reports.

It was on March 7, 1876, that American teacher and inventor Alexander Bell received a patent for the world's first telephone.

At first, Bell worked on the concept of reducing the cost of telegraph communication and opposed the fact that Western Union had a monopoly on it in the United States.

The entrepreneur Gardiner Hubbard became interested in Bell's ideas and decided to finance Bell. Several other engineers worked with Bell on the development of the telephone, but all of them died under mysterious circumstances, so the patent was granted to Bell.

Thanks to active advertising at the time, telephony began to compete with the telegraph. Western Union began to enter this market and produce telephones of its own design. By that time, Bell was no longer interested in his invention, so his partners had to sue.

As a result of the settlement, the companies reached a financial compromise, and Bell was officially recognized as the inventor of the telephone.

Today, on the first Thursday of March, you can join World Book Day, which was launched in the UK and later became popular in many countries around the world.

The purpose of today's event is not just to honor books, but to recognize the profound influence of literature on our lives.

Books have the power to educate, inspire and transform us, offering a window into other worlds and perspectives. This day encourages everyone, especially young readers, to explore books and find the ones that speak to them personally.

Also on March 7, small entrepreneurs or people who want to start their own business can join the Day of Being Heard.

The event was founded in the 60s of the twentieth century, but full-fledged events began to be held on its occasion in 2004.

The Day of Being Heard aims to draw attention to small businesses. Today, every aspiring entrepreneur can share his or her idea or business plan with people, write a story about their business, thereby raising public awareness, or simply take a step towards their dream business, for example, by writing goals that will lead to the desired success.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Basil, Eugene, Ephraim and others who were preachers in Chersonese.

According to legend, even before Volodymyr baptized Kyivan Rus, many preachers traveled through its lands. Some of them stopped in Chersonese. One of them was Basil, who had the gift of healing and revived the father of one of the local rich men. For this he was made bishop of Chersonese. But later the pagans captured the preacher, tortured him for a long time and brutally, and then executed him. The same fate befell his successors.

On March 7, Vasyl, Yevhen, Omelyan, Nadiia, Kateryna, Anna, Ksenia, and Maria celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

