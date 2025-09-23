Biletskyi: In Ukraine, too much thought is given to a truce instead of bringing it closer – making the army more effective here and now

In Ukraine, too much attention is paid to news about a possible truce instead of bringing it closer on the battlefield. Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, stated this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

The shortest path to a truce is positive developments at the front. It seems to me that the country, many military personnel, military-political figures, people who should be engaged in the economy, providing for the army, think too much about a truce instead of thinking about how to bring this truce closer. That is, to make the army more effective here and now – said Biletsky.

He opposed the so-called "territorial exchange", as well as the possible disengagement of troops on Ukrainian territory. If a truce ever happens, the most acceptable option for Ukraine would be a freeze along the line of contact (LOC).

"The terrible absurdity of attempts to disengage in 15-40 kilometer zones. The Russians, even if they were to withdraw their troops from the LOC, would withdraw through our territory. And we – through our territory. This is an absurd scenario that will steal thousands more square kilometers from Ukraine, settlements where people live," the corps commander emphasized.

Biletsky added: a freeze of the war can be perceived as a time to "breathe out and regroup", but only if the state and society from the very first day use it to build up forces, reform the army, economy and industry, and not for internal conflicts.

"The military should focus exclusively on the result at the front. The better the result at the front, the more acceptable and beneficial the terms of the truce will be for us. Therefore, my task is not to invent how it will be better, but to deliver a result at the front," the corps commander stated.