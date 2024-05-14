Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
Kyiv • UNN
US President Joe Biden has signed a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia. This initiative was unanimously supported by the Senate in late April, the White House said in a statement, UNN reports .
Biden signed the document on Monday, May 13.
The "Law on the Prohibition of Imports of Russian Uranium" does not allow the import of unirradiated low-enriched uranium produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian legal entity.
