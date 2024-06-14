ukenru
Biden rules out pardon or commutation of possible sentence for his son Hunter in gun case

Biden rules out pardon or commutation of possible sentence for his son Hunter in gun case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15601 views

U.S. President Joe Biden says he will not use his presidential powers to mitigate the possible sentence his son Hunter will receive in the gun case.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to mitigate the possible sentence his son Hunter will receive for a federal felony charge related to firearms crimes, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

After the press conference at the G7 summit, Biden, when asked whether he planned to commute his son's sentence, said that he would not. The date of sentencing for Hunter Biden has not yet been set, and he faces up to 25 years in prison on three counts, although this is unlikely if the offender is a first-time offender, the publication notes.

Ultimately, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, will decide how long Hunter Biden will serve behind bars.

Biden's statements came the day after the White House, as the newspaper writes, "refused to rule out a possible pardon for Hunter Biden." Both the president and the White House have been saying for months that Biden would not pardon his son.

"I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know," Biden said earlier during the news conference Thursday. "I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

