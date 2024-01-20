Biden: Netanyahu does not rule out the possibility of a Palestinian state

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 40153 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106222 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134747 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133965 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174214 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279599 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167102 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101633 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101253 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103206 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63441 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34432 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 40184 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258226 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27094 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105419 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105444 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121635 views
Actual
Biden: Netanyahu does not rule out the possibility of a Palestinian state

Biden: Netanyahu does not rule out the possibility of a Palestinian state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28882 views

During a discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Joe Biden discussed possible solutions to the creation of an independent Palestinian state amid ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip. Biden noted that there are many solutions, and not all UN members have their own armed forces.

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu possible solutions to the creation of an independent Palestinian state. The phone call between the two leaders was the first in almost a month. The discussion was mainly related to Israel's ongoing strikes in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

There are fundamental disagreements between the United States and Israel over the possible path to Palestinian statehood after the end of hostilities in Gaza.

White House spokesman John Kirby said that Biden had tried to plan a conversation between Biden and Netanyahu several days ago. It is alleged that this conversation is not related to the comments made by Netanyahu on Thursday, when the Israeli prime minister said that he opposes Palestinian statehood, the emergence of which, in his words, "does not guarantee Israel's security.

 Netanyahu said at a press conference that he rejects any Palestinian statehood that does not guarantee Israel's security.

Israel must control security in the entire area west of the Jordan River. This is a necessary condition for

Netanyahu said.

Addendum

Relations between the leaders of the United States and Israel are increasingly showing signs of tension due to Netanyahu's public rejection of Biden's calls for Palestinian sovereignty. According to the AR news agency, by doing so, the Israeli prime minister is destroying the US president's belief that the key to unlocking lasting peace in the Middle East is the creation of two states.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with mayors of American cities, Biden said that Netanyahu is not opposed to a two-state solution in principle. According to Biden, there are several possible options. At the same time, he noted that not all UN member states have their own armed forces.

Biden and Netanyahu discussed efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas and Israel's shift to more "point" operations in the Gaza Strip, which allow for more humanitarian aid, the White House said.

Biden supports Israel in its war against Hamas, but insists that Israel focus on reducing the number of Palestinian civilian casualties.

U.S. condemns Israeli ministers who called on Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza03.01.24, 14:46 • 23546 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

Contact us about advertising