Biden: Netanyahu does not rule out the possibility of a Palestinian state

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu possible solutions to the creation of an independent Palestinian state. The phone call between the two leaders was the first in almost a month. The discussion was mainly related to Israel's ongoing strikes in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

There are fundamental disagreements between the United States and Israel over the possible path to Palestinian statehood after the end of hostilities in Gaza.

White House spokesman John Kirby said that Biden had tried to plan a conversation between Biden and Netanyahu several days ago. It is alleged that this conversation is not related to the comments made by Netanyahu on Thursday, when the Israeli prime minister said that he opposes Palestinian statehood, the emergence of which, in his words, "does not guarantee Israel's security.

Netanyahu said at a press conference that he rejects any Palestinian statehood that does not guarantee Israel's security.

Israel must control security in the entire area west of the Jordan River. This is a necessary condition for Netanyahu said.

Addendum

Relations between the leaders of the United States and Israel are increasingly showing signs of tension due to Netanyahu's public rejection of Biden's calls for Palestinian sovereignty. According to the AR news agency, by doing so, the Israeli prime minister is destroying the US president's belief that the key to unlocking lasting peace in the Middle East is the creation of two states.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with mayors of American cities, Biden said that Netanyahu is not opposed to a two-state solution in principle. According to Biden, there are several possible options. At the same time, he noted that not all UN member states have their own armed forces.

Biden and Netanyahu discussed efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas and Israel's shift to more "point" operations in the Gaza Strip, which allow for more humanitarian aid, the White House said.

Biden supports Israel in its war against Hamas, but insists that Israel focus on reducing the number of Palestinian civilian casualties.

U.S. condemns Israeli ministers who called on Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza