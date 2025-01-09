The Biden and Zelenskyy administrations were considering holding negotiations with the Russian Federation in the first half of 2025 - CNN

Representatives of the administration of US President Joe Biden claim that both the American and Ukrainian administrations assumed that negotiations with Moscow could take place in the first half of 2025 - regardless of who wins the US elections. This is reported by CNN citing its sources, reports UNN.

The goal was to further strengthen Ukraine's capabilities on the eve of potential negotiations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the future special representative of the elected President Donald Trump on Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg told Fox News that he hopes to achieve a "resolute solution" between the two sides within 100 days after Trump takes office.

US officials claim that the sanctions imposed by the US against Russia have contributed to a significant weakening of the Russian economy - with the current high inflation and interest rates and a decrease in Russia's ability to compete economically in the long term. Currently, as reported, the Biden administration is discussing with Trump officials the next sanctions, the targets of which are not yet being publicized.

As CNN writes, Biden was supposed to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Rome to likely hold their last meeting before Trump takes office, but late on Wednesday the White House announced that it was canceling this trip to focus on the raging wildfires in California.

Addition

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday that Ukraine's position in the border region of Russia's Kursk region is critical for any future negotiations.

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President Serhiy Leshchenko previously said that negotiations to end the full-scale war are an inevitability and Ukraine must be strong in them.

At the same time, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that real negotiations on a sustainable peace will only begin when Russia no longer has the resources to continue the war.