February 28, 02:39 PM • 136823 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 121600 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 129672 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 130467 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164778 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 109578 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159159 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104297 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113879 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 117111 views

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67361 views
02:48 PM • 123092 views
03:20 PM • 121438 views
06:08 PM • 60656 views
06:35 PM • 74844 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136823 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164778 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159159 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 187234 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 176612 views
03:20 PM • 121438 views
02:48 PM • 123092 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 140596 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 132410 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 149832 views
The Biden and Zelenskyy administrations were considering holding negotiations with the Russian Federation in the first half of 2025 - CNN

The Biden and Zelenskyy administrations were considering holding negotiations with the Russian Federation in the first half of 2025 - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25749 views

The US and Ukrainian administrations considered the possibility of negotiations with Moscow in the first half of 2025. The US is working to strengthen Ukraine's position and impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation before potential negotiations.

Representatives of the administration of US President Joe Biden claim that both the American and Ukrainian administrations assumed that negotiations with Moscow could take place in the first half of 2025 - regardless of who wins the US elections. This is reported by CNN citing its sources, reports UNN.

The goal was to further strengthen Ukraine's capabilities on the eve of potential negotiations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the future special representative of the elected President Donald Trump on Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg told Fox News that he hopes to achieve a "resolute solution" between the two sides within 100 days after Trump takes office.

US officials claim that the sanctions imposed by the US against Russia have contributed to a significant weakening of the Russian economy - with the current high inflation and interest rates and a decrease in Russia's ability to compete economically in the long term. Currently, as reported, the Biden administration is discussing with Trump officials the next sanctions, the targets of which are not yet being publicized.

As CNN writes, Biden was supposed to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Rome to likely hold their last meeting before Trump takes office, but late on Wednesday the White House announced that it was canceling this trip to focus on the raging wildfires in California.

Addition 

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday that Ukraine's position in the border region of Russia's Kursk region is critical for any future negotiations.

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President Serhiy Leshchenko previously said that negotiations to end the full-scale war are an inevitability and Ukraine must be strong in them.

At the same time, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that real negotiations on a sustainable peace will only begin when Russia no longer has the resources to continue the war.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
foks-niusFox News
white-houseWhite House
romeRome
californiaCalifornia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

