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Berlin airport was closed due to an unidentified UAV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

Due to a drone over Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the airspace was closed and flights were diverted to Dresden. Operations resumed with delays.

Berlin airport was closed due to an unidentified UAV

At Berlin Brandenburg Airport, a drone was spotted on the evening of September 23, temporarily prompting the closure of the airspace over the airport. This is reported by t-online, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the drone was spotted on the northern runway at 8:00 p.m., and twenty minutes later, all aircraft movements over the airport were completely halted.

The restrictions lasted at least 45 minutes in total, and several flights had to be diverted to Dresden.

The airspace was reopened at 9:05 p.m.; however, aircraft takeoffs and landings are still being carried out with delays.

No other German airport recorded as many drone sightings in the first half of the year as Berlin Brandenburg Airport. The control tower in Schönefeld registered 28 such flying objects during the first six months. This is one more sighting than at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt am Main during the same period

- the publication writes.

Reminder

In Lower Saxony, investigators discovered suspicious materials just a few meters from the remains of a drone found last week near a Bundeswehr air base in Wunstorf. According to NDR, WDR, and Süddeutsche Zeitung, the possibility that the device may have been equipped with explosives is currently being investigated.

Germany strengthens protection against Russian drones and cyberattacks amid acts of sabotage06.09.26, 15:36 • 9613 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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