Belgium allocates €4 million for the digitalization of veteran services in Ukraine

Belgium is providing €4 million for the digitalization of veterans’ services. The first priority is the Unified Register of Veterans. This was reported by Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitalii Kim, according to UNN.

Details

Kim said that today, together with Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot, NATO representatives and the Belgian delegation, they discussed how to make government services for male and female veterans faster and more convenient.

With Belgium’s support, we will develop digital services, including Veteran Pro in Diia, the integration of government systems, and the cybersecurity of the veterans’ register. So that people spend less time on paperwork and more on their lives. The most valuable thing today was the live communication between our veterans and the Belgian delegation. Personal stories always explain more than any presentation - the Minister for Veterans Affairs summed up.

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