Belgium will allocate additional funds to Ukraine to support the healthcare sector

Belgium plans to announce the allocation of additional funds to Ukraine to support the healthcare sector, civil society, soldiers and civilians who suffered burns or injuries as a result of Russian strikes. This was reported by Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

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During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Prévot discussed additional opportunities to help Ukraine ensure financial stability.

"We continue to provide support – military and financial. I am grateful to you for mentioning that this year we have already allocated 1.1 billion in financial support. And we are also participating in the PURL project – we have allocated a total of 200 million euros to PURL," Prévot emphasized.

He noted that the Belgian development agency Enabel would continue implementing projects to support civilians. In particular, with its assistance, shelters have already been built, medical infrastructure has been repaired, and generators have been purchased for schools, kindergartens and municipal services in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. According to Prévot, Belgium also plans to announce the allocation of additional funds to support the healthcare sector, civil society, soldiers and civilians who suffered burns or injuries as a result of Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy discussed work on the text of the Drone Deal and possible signing dates with the Belgian Foreign Minister