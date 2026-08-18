Zelenskyy discussed work on the text of the Drone Deal and possible signing dates with the Belgian Foreign Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, Maxime Prévot. As reported by the Office of the President, they discussed work on the text of the Drone Deal between Ukraine and Belgium and possible dates for its signing, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state thanked the minister for his visit to Ukraine and the government and people of Belgium for their support for our country.

"From the very beginning of this war, very important decisions have been made. We are grateful for this year, for one billion euros in support for this year – this is very important. And we are grateful for the continuation of the F-16 program. I hope this will support our air fleet," Zelenskyy said.

The President spoke about diplomatic efforts to end the war and the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, especially as Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities and communities and is increasing missile production.

They discussed Belgium’s potential assistance with the construction of shelters and the strengthening of sanctions, in particular the preparation of the EU’s next, 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

The head of state separately informed him about Russian strikes on Ukraine’s agricultural sector and food exports. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this could create a crisis for many countries dependent on Ukrainian food and called for assistance with protection.

They also discussed work on the text of the Drone Deal between Ukraine and Belgium and possible dates for its signing.

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They also considered additional opportunities to help Ukraine ensure financial stability.

They discussed support for Ukraine on its path to the European Union. The President emphasized that our country expects the remaining four clusters to be opened as soon as possible.

"We believe that in September there is a real chance to open one or two clusters for Ukraine. And, of course, we are counting on your role and this support," the head of state said.

They also discussed frozen Russian assets and the process of Ukraine’s reconstruction. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of dialogue not only between governments but also with business to involve it in Ukraine’s recovery.