Belgian PM blocked the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Contrary to expectations of a breakthrough in opening up rights to use billions of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an uncompromising stance. And as Politico writes, plans for a shift in this matter are currently "at a standstill," UNN reports.

Details

Strengthening Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets – plans that officials from various countries have been working on for months. Recently, negotiating delegations had high hopes that these days, in October, conditions would be created for a historic breakthrough in the issue of directing billions of frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine.

However, these expectations were shattered after Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an uncompromising stance on the issue during closed-door negotiations. - Politico writes, citing anonymous diplomatic sources.

This led to the plans, which officials had been working on for months, "being at a standstill," the publication adds.

Politico also writes that Belgium, which is home to Euroclear and particularly vulnerable to the legal risks associated with this plan, is calling for risk sharing and joint responsibility for the return of funds, if it comes to that.

Recall

President Zelenskyy appealed to European leaders to make a decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible. He emphasized that the proposed mechanism is legal and fair.

Belgian PM wants guarantees from allies on Russian assets in Euroclear for Ukraine: threatens to block