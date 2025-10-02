Belarus resumed gasoline exports to Russia after a year-long pause, military cooperation intensifies - intelligence

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that amid high demand and unscheduled shutdowns of oil refineries in Russia, gasoline supplies from Belarus resumed through the St. Petersburg Exchange. This happened after an almost year-long break that began in the fall of 2024. The Foreign Intelligence Service reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to intelligence data, from July to September 2025, 96.9 thousand tons of Belarusian oil products were sold at auctions – 36% more than in the same period of the previous year. At the same time, in September, sales of gasoline from Belarusian refineries increased by 168% compared to August, and diesel fuel – by 83%.

In parallel, Russia and Belarus continue to cooperate closely in the military-industrial sphere. At the "INNOPROM. Belarus" exhibition, the Orsha enterprise "Kidma Tek", known for producing automatic rifles, sniper rifles, suppressors, cartridges, and optics, signed a contract with the Russian Tula Cartridge Plant.

Officially, the contract is positioned as the supply of civilian products, however, according to intelligence and previously published information, "Kidma Tek" actually works for military needs. Both enterprises are under international sanctions.

Intelligence notes that Moscow is increasingly actively using Belarusian resources to support the Russian economy and defense sector, covering its own critical needs at the expense of the neighboring state.

