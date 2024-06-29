Belarus is reinforcing its southern border, allegedly because of the activity of Ukrainian UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Belarus is reinforcing its southern border with Ukraine due to the allegedly increased activity of Ukrainian drones, which conduct reconnaissance flights and violate Belarusian airspace.
The head of the anti-aircraft missile troops of Belarus, Andrei Severinchik, said that Belarus is additionally building up intelligence forces and means on the border with Ukraine, allegedly due to the increased activity of Ukrainian UAVs. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, which quoted Severinchik, UNN reports .
Recently, we have recorded a sharp increase in the number of flights of unmanned aerial vehicles conducting reconnaissance in the border areas of the Republic of Belarus. The situation in the airspace is tense. There are constant violations of the state border in the airspace of our country. Due to the task we are performing, we cannot always openly disclose all the facts of violations, but I can assure you that no violation is left unaddressed
Details
He also claims that some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are allegedly located in the border area, are equipped not only with reconnaissance drones, but also with devices that can strike deep into Belarus. This is why Belarus has announced an additional build-up of intelligence forces and means on the border with Ukraine, as well as an increase in visual surveillance posts.
"Flights of regular aviation crews are carried out around the clock to patrol the state border and conduct reconnaissance, as well as respond to all kinds of tasks that suddenly arise. Actions to ensure airspace security are carried out in close cooperation with the units of the Border Committee of Belarus," added Severinchyk.
Recall
On June 21, an unannounced inspection of the combat readiness of formations and military units of the Belarusian armed forces began. Military units and subunits are performing training and combat missions in the Brest and Gomel regions bordering Ukraine.