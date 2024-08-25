Belarus is bringing troops and mercenaries of the Wagner PMC to the border with Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry urged not to make “tragic mistakes” and to withdraw

under the pretext of exercises, Belarus is bringing its army and military equipment to the border with Ukraine. In addition, mercenaries of the former Wagner PMC have been spotted . Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urged Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from Moscow and to withdraw their troops, UNN reports.

"According to Ukraine's intelligence agencies, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are concentrating a significant number of personnel, including the Special Operations Forces, weapons and military equipment, including tanks, artillery, MLRS, air defense and engineering equipment, in the Gomel region near the northern borders of Ukraine under the guise of exercises. The presence of mercenaries of the former Wagner PMC was also recorded.

Conducting exercises in the border zone and in close proximity to the nuclear power facility, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, poses a threat to Ukraine's national security and global security in general," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission called on the officials of the Republic of Belarus not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from Moscow, and on its armed forces to stop hostile actions and withdraw their troops from the state border of Ukraine to a distance exceeding the range of the fire systems available to Belarus.

"We emphasize that Ukraine has never taken and is not going to take any unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people.

We warn that in the event of a violation of the state border of Ukraine by Belarus, our state will take all necessary measures to exercise the right to self-defense guaranteed by the UN Charter. At the same time, all troop concentrations, military facilities, and supply routes on the territory of Belarus will be legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

