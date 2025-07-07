Behind the wheel of a two-wheeler: Ukrainians were given advice on how to protect themselves during a trip

Two-wheeled transport is cheaper, more mobile, and more thrilling than cars. However, the danger of two-wheeled transport lies in the low level of protection for the driver and passenger, the high risk of injury in the event of an accident, and its lower visibility on the road compared to other vehicles. The Kyiv patrol police gave advice to bike enthusiasts on how to make their two-wheeled journey safe, reports UNN.

Details

For a safe journey on two-wheeled transport:

before setting off, check the technical condition of the vehicle, including the brakes, sound, and light signaling;

the driver and passenger must wear fastened motorcycle helmets;

the driver must take into account the road situation, as well as the characteristics of the cargo being transported and the condition of the vehicle, to be able to constantly control its movement and drive it safely.

Driving a motorcycle or moped (scooter) is permitted from the age of 16, with a driver's license and all other necessary documents, the patrol police reminded.

And they also suggested a few more important safety life hacks:

when maneuvering, always use rearview mirrors and visually check the "blind spot";

motorcycle drivers, when moving in groups, should ride one after another;

do not overtake other drivers from the right side;

do not move in the dividing lane in a traffic jam;

do not drive a vehicle while intoxicated.