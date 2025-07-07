$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Behind the wheel of a two-wheeler: Ukrainians were given advice on how to protect themselves during a trip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 175 views

The Patrol Police of Kyiv provided advice on safe riding on two-wheeled vehicles. Recommendations include checking the technical condition, using motorcycle helmets, and observing traffic rules.

Behind the wheel of a two-wheeler: Ukrainians were given advice on how to protect themselves during a trip

Two-wheeled transport is cheaper, more mobile, and more thrilling than cars. However, the danger of two-wheeled transport lies in the low level of protection for the driver and passenger, the high risk of injury in the event of an accident, and its lower visibility on the road compared to other vehicles. The Kyiv patrol police gave advice to bike enthusiasts on how to make their two-wheeled journey safe, reports UNN.

Details

For a safe journey on two-wheeled transport:

  • before setting off, check the technical condition of the vehicle, including the brakes, sound, and light signaling;
    • the driver and passenger must wear fastened motorcycle helmets;
      • the driver must take into account the road situation, as well as the characteristics of the cargo being transported and the condition of the vehicle, to be able to constantly control its movement and drive it safely.

        Driving a motorcycle or moped (scooter) is permitted from the age of 16, with a driver's license and all other necessary documents, the patrol police reminded.

        And they also suggested a few more important safety life hacks:

        • when maneuvering, always use rearview mirrors and visually check the "blind spot";
          • motorcycle drivers, when moving in groups, should ride one after another;
            • do not overtake other drivers from the right side;
              • do not move in the dividing lane in a traffic jam;
                • do not drive a vehicle while intoxicated.

                  Remember that recklessness and disregard for traffic rules can lead to tragic consequences

                  - emphasized the patrol police.
                  Liliia Naboka

                  Liliia Naboka

                  Life hackAuto
                  Kyiv
