Before winter, every agreement on air defense supplies must be 100% fulfilled - Zelenskyy

Before winter, we must fulfill every agreement regarding the supply of air defense systems, missiles for them, and procurement contracts one hundred percent. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President, planning of foreign policy activities for the second half of September - October is underway.

The priorities are clear: air defense and the full implementation of the decisions of the recently held "Ramstein" meeting, and our agreements with partners that we had in Washington and Paris. Before winter, we must fulfill every agreement regarding the supply of air defense systems, missiles for them, and procurement contracts one hundred percent. Funds for drones – so that our production potential is filled. - Zelenskyy noted.

Russia was betting on a fuel crisis in Ukraine, but now it has a gasoline shortage - Zelenskyy

He added that work with partners on finances for the army in general is ongoing - "we see which partners will make their contribution by country. There is still work to be done."

A week before the UN General Assembly, Trump will be in Europe, Kyiv plans an active week of diplomacy - Zelenskyy