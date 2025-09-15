Before winter, every agreement on air defense supplies must be 100% fulfilled - Zelenskyy

$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 8950 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 14630 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 19607 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 23652 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 53680 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 35506 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32170 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35942 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58035 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 23941 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 35148 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 29973 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhotoSeptember 15, 11:55 AM • 12732 views
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhoto02:15 PM • 11084 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 30176 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 35358 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 53678 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 32096 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 111316 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 24121 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 25017 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 31734 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 37875 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 87357 views
Before winter, every agreement on air defense supplies must be 100% fulfilled - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need for 100% fulfillment of agreements on the supply of air defense systems, missiles for them, and procurement contracts before the winter period. He also announced plans for foreign policy activity in September-October with an emphasis on air defense and the implementation of Ramstein decisions.

Before winter, every agreement on air defense supplies must be 100% fulfilled - Zelenskyy

Before winter, we must fulfill every agreement regarding the supply of air defense systems, missiles for them, and procurement contracts one hundred percent. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President, planning of foreign policy activities for the second half of September - October is underway.

The priorities are clear: air defense and the full implementation of the decisions of the recently held "Ramstein" meeting, and our agreements with partners that we had in Washington and Paris. Before winter, we must fulfill every agreement regarding the supply of air defense systems, missiles for them, and procurement contracts one hundred percent. Funds for drones – so that our production potential is filled.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Russia was betting on a fuel crisis in Ukraine, but now it has a gasoline shortage - Zelenskyy15.09.25, 19:49 • 1068 views

He added that work with partners on finances for the army in general is ongoing - "we see which partners will make their contribution by country. There is still work to be done."

A week before the UN General Assembly, Trump will be in Europe, Kyiv plans an active week of diplomacy - Zelenskyy15.09.25, 20:22 • 916 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Washington, D.C.
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine