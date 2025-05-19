Before the conversation with Putin, Trump asked Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed.

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 1576 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 12049 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 30567 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 128400 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 90741 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 272543 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 90186 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 76814 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52434 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34067 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Popular news

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 66056 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 76825 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117744 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 63036 views

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 36498 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 36512 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 63059 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 128400 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 272543 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 118814 views
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 27891 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 28056 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117761 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 124064 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 209918 views
Before the conversation with Putin, Trump asked Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

Before the phone conversation with Putin, Trump asked Zelenskyy what issues were worth discussing. Zelenskyy suggested discussing a ceasefire and a meeting.

Before the conversation with Putin, Trump asked Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed.

Before the phone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the latter asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by WSJ correspondent Alex Ward.

Details

Trump spoke briefly with Zelenskyy before calling Putin, two people said. One of the people said that Trump asked Zelenskyy what he should discuss with Putin. Zelenskyy said: 30-day ceasefire, future Putin-Zelenskyy meeting (which Trump could attend), building up the US and Ukraine

- the post reads.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completed a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. It lasted more than 2 hours.

After the conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Moscow is ready for a memorandum of peace and announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
