Before the phone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the latter asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by WSJ correspondent Alex Ward.

Details

Trump spoke briefly with Zelenskyy before calling Putin, two people said. One of the people said that Trump asked Zelenskyy what he should discuss with Putin. Zelenskyy said: 30-day ceasefire, future Putin-Zelenskyy meeting (which Trump could attend), building up the US and Ukraine - the post reads.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completed a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. It lasted more than 2 hours.

After the conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Moscow is ready for a memorandum of peace and announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine.