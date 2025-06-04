$41.640.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Beauty influencer found dead in swimming pool in Mexico: police launch investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

36-year-old Luz Maria Barrera Agaton was found dead in a hotel pool. Shortly before her death, she was threatened, and earlier a man died in her gym.

In Mexico, 36-year-old influencer Luz Maria Barrera Agaton died under mysterious circumstances. Her body was found at the bottom of a hotel pool in Yucatan. The woman had been threatened a few weeks before the tragedy. UNN writes about this with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

According to the publication, 36-year-old influencer and bodybuilder Luz Maria Barrera Agaton was found dead at the bottom of the pool of the Coco Resort & Villas hotel in Motul, near Cancun. The tragedy occurred on the morning of June 1 after an evening she spent with friends and family. After midnight, everyone went to bed, leaving her on the hotel grounds. When the woman did not return for a long time, they went to look for her - and found her in the pool without signs of life.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Luz Maria, but to no avail. The police have launched an investigation and stated that they "do not rule out foul play".

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man04.06.25, 09:53 • 12629 views

Fitness blogger threatened shortly before death

According to local media, this happened just two weeks after someone hung a banner with threats near the gym in Merida, which the blogger visited. According to acquaintances, the influencer removed the banner and destroyed it without contacting the police.

Luz Maria had already faced similar threats in 2017, when she and her then-partner, former state prosecutor Chiri Roberto, were suspected of being targeted.

Last year, a young man died in Agaton's gym. A barbell fell on him - according to the media, due to a trainer's mistake. Investigators are currently выясняють whether these events may be related to her death.

Who is Luz Maria Barrera Agaton

Agaton was a well-known figure in the fitness community: Vice President of the Yucatecan Association of Bodybuilding and Fitness (YAFFEY), gym owner, winner of the Miss Mexico 2017 contest and competitions in the women's bikini category at Mr. Olympia Amateur in Spain. Last year, she was elected "Queen of the Carnival" in the city of Motul.

Head of YAFFEY Evangelina Sime Mesquita honored the memory of a colleague.

"We will miss you. Your boundless joy, your simplicity. May God comfort your whole family," she wrote.

The association also added in a post: "See you, friend. I know there's a party in heaven today."

In Mexico, a 23-year-old beauty blogger was shot dead during a live broadcast on TikTok16.05.25, 09:49 • 5589 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Mexico
Spain
