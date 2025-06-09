Beating on the grounds of a family conflict: a resident of Kyiv turned to the police, proceedings have been opened

The severity of the bodily injuries is determined by the examination, the police are questioning the participants and witnesses of the incident. UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Details

Law enforcement officers in the capital have opened proceedings on the fact of beating a resident of Kyiv. The incident is related to a long-standing family conflict - stated in the post of the police press service.

According to the report of law enforcement officers, a 33-year-old local resident filed a statement that she was beaten by a 40-year-old man. A investigative team went to the scene of the incident to document the incident:

participants and witnesses of the incident were interviewed;

the victim was sent for a forensic medical examination - according to these data, the severity of the bodily injuries will be determined;

also, law enforcement officers are conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Let us remind you

UNN reported: law enforcement officers of the Kyiv region are выясняют обставини побиття чоловіка неповнолітнім.

In Kyiv, a man attacked a parking inspector after her remark: a 54-year-old driver threatened to break the nose of an inspector who made a remark to him for improper parking.

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, police opened proceedings