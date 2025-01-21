Beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva reclassified as torture

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101742 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102531 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110514 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113128 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134890 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104425 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122393 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78198 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117458 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51838 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54574 views
02:39 PM • 101742 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134890 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137718 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168916 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158547 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36490 views
02:48 PM • 54574 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117458 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122393 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141083 views
Beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva reclassified as torture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46816 views

Police have identified seven teenagers aged 12-16 who were involved in the torture of the 12-year-old girl. The 16-year-old suspect, who demanded 15 thousand hryvnias, faces up to 12 years in prison.

The case of the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, has been reclassified as torture of a minor child, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers, as stated, "identified seven participants in the event, aged 12 to 16 years".

"The police of Kyiv region have reclassified the actions of all participants in the crime: the pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the fact of torture (Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the regional police reported.

Context 

On January 11, the police received a report from a mother that teenagers had beaten her 12-year-old daughter.

According to police, the minors gathered in a local park, where they invited the 12-year-old victim. In order to intimidate the girl, the 16-year-old reportedly "threatened, hit the girl and sprayed her in the face with a gas canister." In addition, according to the police, the defendant "exerted psychological pressure on the victim and demanded money in the amount of 15 thousand hryvnias".

On January 20, a 16-year-old boy was served suspicion notice on the fact of torture and extortion during martial law (part 4 of Article 189, part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

