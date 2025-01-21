Beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva reclassified as torture

The case of the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, has been reclassified as torture of a minor child, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers, as stated, "identified seven participants in the event, aged 12 to 16 years".

"The police of Kyiv region have reclassified the actions of all participants in the crime: the pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the fact of torture (Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the regional police reported.

Context

On January 11, the police received a report from a mother that teenagers had beaten her 12-year-old daughter.

According to police, the minors gathered in a local park, where they invited the 12-year-old victim. In order to intimidate the girl, the 16-year-old reportedly "threatened, hit the girl and sprayed her in the face with a gas canister." In addition, according to the police, the defendant "exerted psychological pressure on the victim and demanded money in the amount of 15 thousand hryvnias".

On January 20, a 16-year-old boy was served suspicion notice on the fact of torture and extortion during martial law (part 4 of Article 189, part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).