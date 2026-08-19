Ban on leasing shelters during martial law - the Verkhovna Rada approved the bill in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis Draft Law No. 15397, which provides for banning the use of protective structures for purposes other than their intended ones and terminating their lease agreements for the duration of martial law. This was reported by UNN, citing the parliament’s press service.

Details

The draft law also proposes introducing mandatory monthly inspections, installing surveillance cameras, expanding the network of rapidly deployable modular shelters in public places, and establishing liability for obstructing access to them.

Context

The relevant draft law was registered in the Verkhovna Rada last month. According to the regulatory legal act, it is planned to establish that the requirements for the maintenance, equipping, and operation of civil protection protective structures; keeping records of the civil protection protective structures fund; determining the criteria for the impossibility of further maintenance and operation of civil protection protective structures; and preparing documents confirming such impossibility shall be determined by the State Emergency Service.

It is also planned to establish that, as an exception, shelters may be used in peacetime for economic, cultural, and household needs in accordance with a procedure determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Under martial law, the use of shelters for cultural and household needs will be prohibited.

In addition, a ban on the privatization of shelters is proposed.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi instructed that all civil protection shelters be inspected immediately. This concerns their proper maintenance and citizens’ unhindered access.