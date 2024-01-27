Ballistic threat: large-scale air alert in Ukraine

An air alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, at 20:00 on Saturday. The Air Force warns of the threat of ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

The threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared! - the PS reported.

Recall

On Saturday evening, several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, the air force reported the launch of a UAV from the south in the direction of the city.