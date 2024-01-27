Ballistic threat: large-scale air alert in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine announced a large-scale air alert on Saturday night due to the threat of russian ballistic missile attacks.
An air alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, at 20:00 on Saturday. The Air Force warns of the threat of ballistic missiles, UNN reports.
The threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared!
Recall
On Saturday evening, several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, the air force reported the launch of a UAV from the south in the direction of the city.