Baku opens criminal proceedings regarding the death of its citizens after detention in the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 265 views

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation into the death of two citizens in Yekaterinburg, suspecting torture and premeditated murder by Russian law enforcement. Huseyn Safarov died in an MVD (Ministry of Internal Affairs) facility, and his brother Ziyeddin – in a police vehicle.

Baku opens criminal proceedings regarding the death of its citizens after detention in the Russian Federation

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation into the brutal treatment of Azerbaijanis in Russia, which resulted in the deaths of two citizens of the country. This involves torture and premeditated murder, in which, according to the investigation, Russian law enforcement officers are involved. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the country's General Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The statement of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan notes that the investigation concerns events in Yekaterinburg, where law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation detained a group of persons of Azerbaijani origin.

During detention and transportation, as investigators established, the detainees were subjected to systematic beatings and brutal treatment. They were beaten on the body with hard blunt objects both in service vehicles and in administrative premises.

As a result, Huseyn Safarov, a 60-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan, died from his injuries in the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Yekaterinburg. And his brother Ziyeddin Safarov died as a result of torture in a police car. Several more victims are currently in medical institutions on the territory of Russia.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under articles on torture and murder with particular cruelty. The investigation has been entrusted to the Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan; a special investigative group has been created.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of increased diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

"Sputnik Azerbaijan" case: seven suspects already detained01.07.25, 14:19 • 1158 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Azerbaijan
