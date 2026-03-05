Bahrain stated that an Iranian missile hit an oil refinery

On Thursday, an Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Bahrain, according to a statement from the Bahraini government, reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

The Bahraini government reported no casualties, and the plant continues to operate.

Trump held phone calls with leaders of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain

"As a result of an Iranian missile strike, a fire broke out at one of the units of the BAPCO Energies oil refinery," the statement said.

It is currently known that the fire has been completely contained, there are no casualties, and the plant continues to operate. Damage assessment is currently underway.

American tanker in Bahrain port hit by missile during massive Iranian attack