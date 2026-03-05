Bahrain stated that an Iranian missile hit an oil refinery
An Iranian missile hit the BAPCO Energies oil refinery in Bahrain. There were no casualties, the plant continues to operate, and the fire has been contained.
On Thursday, an Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Bahrain, according to a statement from the Bahraini government, reported by UNN with reference to CNN.
The Bahraini government reported no casualties, and the plant continues to operate.
"As a result of an Iranian missile strike, a fire broke out at one of the units of the BAPCO Energies oil refinery," the statement said.
It is currently known that the fire has been completely contained, there are no casualties, and the plant continues to operate. Damage assessment is currently underway.
