Bahrain stated that an Iranian missile hit an oil refinery

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 22970 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 47361 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 34906 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 35234 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 54621 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 23658 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 47020 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 77171 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 98147 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 83490 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
71%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 61790 views
Fico and Zelenskyy meeting - Slovak Prime Minister voiced a conditionMarch 5, 10:15 AM • 7946 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 21502 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 34276 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 34018 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 7912 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 34481 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 54621 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 61943 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 68990 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 2028 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 21600 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 37105 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 52463 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 55447 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Bahrain stated that an Iranian missile hit an oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

An Iranian missile hit the BAPCO Energies oil refinery in Bahrain. There were no casualties, the plant continues to operate, and the fire has been contained.

Bahrain stated that an Iranian missile hit an oil refinery

On Thursday, an Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Bahrain, according to a statement from the Bahraini government, reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

The Bahraini government reported no casualties, and the plant continues to operate.

Trump held phone calls with leaders of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain01.03.26, 21:46 • 11386 views

"As a result of an Iranian missile strike, a fire broke out at one of the units of the BAPCO Energies oil refinery," the statement said.

It is currently known that the fire has been completely contained, there are no casualties, and the plant continues to operate. Damage assessment is currently underway.

American tanker in Bahrain port hit by missile during massive Iranian attack02.03.26, 17:36 • 7990 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Bahrain
Iran