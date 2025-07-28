Bad weather in Bukovyna left over 26,000 homes without electricity, damaged two lyceums

Bad weather in Chernivtsi region caused power outages, downed trees and damaged buildings, including two lyceums, said Ruslan Zaparanuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Consequences of bad weather in Bukovyna: dozens of downed trees, damaged buildings, cars, broken power lines," Zaparanuk wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, most damage was recorded in Kelmenetska, Novoselytska and Khotyn communities. "The buildings of Vanchykivtsi and Kostychany lyceums were also damaged," he noted.

"Currently, more than 26.7 thousand households in 70 settlements of the region are without electricity. Most of them are in Dnistrovsky district," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

25 brigades of power engineers, consisting of almost 100 people, according to him, "are working in an enhanced mode to restore power supply."

Due to bad weather, power outages in six regions, consumption is growing - Ukrenergo