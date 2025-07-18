Bad weather caused power outages in 4 regions, consumption is growing - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has increased. Due to bad weather, 29 settlements in four regions are completely or partially without power. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Friday, writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, July 18, as of 9:30 AM, it was 2.5% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason is cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine and rain in the southwestern region of the country. This leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," the company reported.

Yesterday, July 17, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 6.4% lower than the previous day. The reason for such changes, as indicated, is the decrease in heat throughout Ukraine.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work on energy facilities is ongoing.

"As of July 18, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen," the Ministry of Energy added.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, gusty winds) - as of morning, 29 settlements in four regions were completely or partially without power," the report says.

Oblenergo brigades are already carrying out emergency recovery work on damaged lines. Power supply to de-energized subscribers is planned by the end of the current day.