The American pop group Backstreet Boys will perform next year at London’s “O2” arena to celebrate the arena’s 20th anniversary, reports UNN.

Details

We promised you an out-of-this-world celebration for The O2’s 20th anniversary. Get presale tickets for Backstreet Boys concerts taking place next summer at The O2 on June 8, 9, 11, and 12, 2027 — the arena said in an Instagram post.

The Backstreet Boys concerts, titled “Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London,” will be the group’s only performances in the United Kingdom.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets on December 1 during the presale for members of the Backstreet Boys Army fan club, while general ticket sales will begin on December 4.

In Las Vegas, the Backstreet Boys will continue their “Into The Millennium” residency from December 26 to January 2.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience, as the group will bring their legendary album Millennium to life alongside their greatest hits.

We remind you

Rapper Drake threw a lavish party in New York to celebrate his 40th birthday. One of the evening’s highlights was a performance by the Backstreet Boys, while guests received designer gifts and even had the chance to win up to $1 million.