Azerbaijan has stopped the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo agency on its territory

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aihan Hajizade, confirmed the termination of the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo agency in Azerbaijan. This was reported by Azertag, according to UNN.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center - “Russian House”, which is a representative office of “Rossotrudnichestvo” in Azerbaijan, is not registered as a legal entity, and the organization has seriously violated Azerbaijani legislation, - Hajizad said

He added that on February 3, a note was sent to the Russian side to terminate the activities of the Russian House.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the Russian side is expected to “take appropriate measures.

Recall

Azerbaijani President blamed Russia for the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau and demanded that those responsible be punished.

