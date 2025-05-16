Autumn May: today weather forecasters predict unstable and cold weather

On Friday, May 16, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly cool and rainy. Precipitation and low temperatures are expected in the western, northern and some central regions, but in the east and south, weather forecasters predict a long-awaited warming to +21 °C. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today, May 16, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, rain is expected in most of the territory, and the temperature will be below the climatic norm.

The wind will be south and south-westerly with a speed of 5-10 m/s, but in the central regions, as well as in Volyn and Sumy, there will be squally winds of 15-20 m/s in places.

In the western regions tomorrow +10+14 degrees. In most central regions +15+19 degrees.

The warmest weather is expected in the southern part and in the eastern regions, +15+21 degrees.

In Kyiv, it will get noticeably colder on Friday, the air temperature will drop to +9...+11 °C. Rain is also expected in the capital.

