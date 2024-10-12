Austin and British Defense Secretary discuss support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Lloyd Austin and John Healey discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. They reaffirmed their determination to support Kyiv against Russian aggression and the importance of containing Iran.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed the war in Ukraine with his British counterpart John Healey and reaffirmed their determination to support Kyiv against Russia's unprovoked invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pentagon.
"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke yesterday with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, Secretary of Defense John Healey, to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Both secretaries reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine against Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war," the Pentagon said.
It is noted that they also agreed on the importance of deterring Iran and Iranian-backed partners and assistants from further escalating the conflict in the Middle East.
Addendum
On Thursday, October 10, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his British counterpart, John Healey. The main topic of the meeting was further steps to support the Defense Forces.