October 10, 07:08 PM • 18110 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 35278 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 43246 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 30704 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 27157 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 34496 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 41110 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 44105 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19789 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 20211 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Menu
Tags
Authors
Strike on Chernihivoblenergo car: second power engineer dies in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

The second power engineer died after a drone attack on a Chernihivoblenergo car. Russians attacked repairmen in Chernihiv region: two dead, several wounded, equipment destroyed.

Strike on Chernihivoblenergo car: second power engineer dies in hospital

A seriously wounded employee of "Chernihivoblenergo", who was injured after a Russian drone attack, died in the hospital. The number of people killed due to the attack on the repairmen is now two. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

"A seriously wounded employee of the oblenergo died in the hospital. The number of people killed due to the targeted attack by the Russians on the repairmen is now two," Chaus said.

The State Emergency Service also reported that in the Nizhyn district, drones hit infrastructure facilities — a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi: a drone hit a building — fire covered 160 sq. m, the fire was extinguished.

Recall

In the area of the settlement of Zhadove, Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, vehicles of JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" were attacked by ударними drones. There are dead and wounded, two vehicles were damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Novhorod-Siverskyi
Ukraine