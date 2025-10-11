Strike on Chernihivoblenergo car: second power engineer dies in hospital

A seriously wounded employee of "Chernihivoblenergo", who was injured after a Russian drone attack, died in the hospital. The number of people killed due to the attack on the repairmen is now two. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

"A seriously wounded employee of the oblenergo died in the hospital. The number of people killed due to the targeted attack by the Russians on the repairmen is now two," Chaus said.

The State Emergency Service also reported that in the Nizhyn district, drones hit infrastructure facilities — a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi: a drone hit a building — fire covered 160 sq. m, the fire was extinguished.

Recall

In the area of the settlement of Zhadove, Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, vehicles of JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" were attacked by ударними drones. There are dead and wounded, two vehicles were damaged.