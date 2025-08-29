Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe

$41.320.08
August 28, 03:40 PM • 26204 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 44487 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 113835 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 62511 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 74619 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 110645 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 124035 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105274 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117732 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84709 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killedVideoAugust 28, 06:52 PM • 3376 views
225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28PhotoAugust 28, 09:04 PM • 3450 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands12:54 AM • 8256 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 4328 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 6196 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 26185 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 58526 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 113805 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 196868 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 199683 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 127017 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 157301 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 159314 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 149476 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 180049 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

The threat of the Atlantic Current stopping is no longer unlikely, requiring a sharp reduction in fossil fuel emissions. The collapse could occur 50-100 years after reaching a "point of no return" in the coming decades.

Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe

Scientists warn that the threat of the Atlantic current stopping is no longer unlikely, making a sharp reduction in fossil fuel emissions even more urgent to prevent catastrophic consequences. This is reported by The Guardian, citing research, UNN reports.

Details

The Atlantic current is a key element of the Earth's climate system. It carries warm tropical water to Europe and the Arctic, where it cools, sinks, and forms deep currents in the opposite direction. This circulation is known to be the weakest in the last 1600 years due to the climate crisis.

Previous models suggested that a collapse by 2100 was unlikely. However, a new analysis, which extended the modeling to 2300–2500, showed that the "tipping point" that makes the current's cessation inevitable could be reached in the coming decades. The collapse itself could occur 50–100 years after that.

The study found that with increasing greenhouse gas emissions, the Atlantic current stopped in 70% of models, at medium emission levels - in 37%, and even at low emissions - in 25%.

The consequences could be catastrophic: a shift in the tropical rain belt, on which millions of people depend; sharp winter cooling and summer droughts in Western Europe; and an additional 50 cm rise in sea level.

I previously said that the probability of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation collapsing due to global warming is less than 10%. Now, even with low emissions, within the framework of the Paris Agreement, it could be as high as 25%.

- said Professor Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

According to him, the "tipping point" will likely be reached in the next 10–20 years.

Researchers note that observations in the North Atlantic over the past 5–10 years confirm the trend of weakening circulation. Even under intermediate and low emission scenarios, AMOC will slow down significantly by the end of this century and may then stop completely.

The authors emphasize that such results can no longer be described as an "unlikely but high-impact" scenario, as was done in the previous IPCC report.

At the same time, scientists warn that the exact moment of collapse is difficult to predict due to a lack of observations and differences between models. But the very fact of a sharp increase in risk means that carbon emissions must be reduced immediately.

Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean29.08.25, 03:44 • 4542 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
The Guardian
Europe
Germany