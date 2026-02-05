The ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage operation in one of the strategic districts of St. Petersburg, where key facilities of Russia's defense and security sector are concentrated. As a result of the operation, a technical module of a telecommunication tower was destroyed, causing large-scale disruptions in the data transmission system of military facilities. This was reported by representatives of the movement on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The target of the sabotage was not chosen by chance: a whole cluster of military-industrial complex and special services facilities is located in the affected area. In particular, this includes the Luch radio-electronic equipment plant, the FSB Institute of Russia, as well as training centers of the Navy and the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate. Communication disruption in such a hub directly disorganizes the management of security forces.

In addition, nearby are the production facilities of the Kometa corporation and the Novosibirsk Cartridge Plant, which work for the needs of the Russian army. Disabling communications in such an industrial center creates obstacles for coordinating defense orders.

Rear cities of the Russian Federation lose security

The ATESH movement emphasized that this operation demonstrates the vulnerability of the Russian military machine even in the deep rear. Such actions methodically destroy the logistical and administrative network of the occupiers.

The deep rear is no longer a guarantee of security. We know your weaknesses - summarized the partisans.

