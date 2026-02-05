$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
February 4, 09:10 PM • 8252 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 15751 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 13736 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 14193 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 15972 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 16418 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13962 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13263 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19729 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26597 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
ATESH agents disabled the occupiers' communications in St. Petersburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The ATESH movement destroyed a technical module of a telecommunication tower in St. Petersburg, which led to disruptions in the data transmission system of military facilities.

ATESH agents disabled the occupiers' communications in St. Petersburg

The ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage operation in one of the strategic districts of St. Petersburg, where key facilities of Russia's defense and security sector are concentrated. As a result of the operation, a technical module of a telecommunication tower was destroyed, causing large-scale disruptions in the data transmission system of military facilities. This was reported by representatives of the movement on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The target of the sabotage was not chosen by chance: a whole cluster of military-industrial complex and special services facilities is located in the affected area. In particular, this includes the Luch radio-electronic equipment plant, the FSB Institute of Russia, as well as training centers of the Navy and the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate. Communication disruption in such a hub directly disorganizes the management of security forces.

In addition, nearby are the production facilities of the Kometa corporation and the Novosibirsk Cartridge Plant, which work for the needs of the Russian army. Disabling communications in such an industrial center creates obstacles for coordinating defense orders.

Rear cities of the Russian Federation lose security

The ATESH movement emphasized that this operation demonstrates the vulnerability of the Russian military machine even in the deep rear. Such actions methodically destroy the logistical and administrative network of the occupiers.

The deep rear is no longer a guarantee of security. We know your weaknesses

- summarized the partisans.

Partisans of the ATESH movement de-energized a military plant in Udmurtia28.01.26, 06:32 • 4629 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine