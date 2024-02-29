"ATES detects a Russian Pantsir S-1 at an airport in the Moscow region

The guerrillas discovered a Russian Pantsir S-1 at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow region. They managed to record the location of the Russian equipment on video. The ATES movement reported this on Telegram, UNN reports .

Recently, our agents have been actively scouting airfields in Russia. This time, our target was the Chkalovsky airfield in the city of Shchelkovo, Moscow region. This airfield is the main airfield of the 1st class of the Russian Aerospace Forces, where the command of the 8th Special Forces Aviation Division is stationed, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that this facility is extremely closely guarded, with many patrols and posts around, as well as the Pantsyr S-1 air defense system. The guerrillas have studied the routes and the procedure for changing shifts.

Recall

In Sochi, Russia, an anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" overturned on the road , as it was moving through the city accompanied by law enforcement officers.