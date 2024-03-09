At night, Russians shelled Sumy region 4 times

At night, the Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopilska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from MLRS (10 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: artillery (5 explosions) and mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Sumy region: Russians shelled the region 49 times, a civilian was injured in Seredyna Budska community