At night, Russians shelled Sumy region 4 times
Kyiv • UNN
Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region of Ukraine, 23 explosions from multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars were recorded in Krasnopil and Seredyno-Budska communities.
At night, the Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopilska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from MLRS (10 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions).
Seredyno-Budska community: artillery (5 explosions) and mortar shelling (5 explosions).
Sumy region: Russians shelled the region 49 times, a civilian was injured in Seredyna Budska community08.03.24, 23:05 • 72050 views