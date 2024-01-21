At least three missiles shot down in temporarily occupied Crimea - rf defense ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at least three missiles were aimed at their facilities in occupied Crimea. However, the missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces on the approach in the Black Sea. This reported in the Russian military department, reports UNN.

At about 14.30 Moscow time, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft guided missiles against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation has been foiled. The Ukrainian missile was destroyed by on-duty air defence equipment over the waters of the Black Sea near the western coast of the Crimean peninsula. - reported in the Russian agency

Details

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said they were attacked by aircraft guided missiles at around 2 p.m. MX time.

It was also noted that Russian air defense assets on duty destroyed the two missiles. According to their report, the missiles exploded over the waters of the Black Sea near the western coast of the Crimean peninsula.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported about explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Local residents heard at least three "hlopka".