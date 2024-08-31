At least 5 people killed in Russian shelling of Chasovyi Yar
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the town of Chasiv Yar, hitting a private house and a multi-storey building. At least 5 men aged 24 to 38 were killed, said Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA.
Russian troops shelled the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, this morning, killing at least 5 people, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Saturday, UNN reports .
Details
According to the head of the RMA, enemy shells hit a private house and a multi-storey building.
The victims were men aged 24 to 38.
Chasiv Yar is a town where normal life has been impossible for more than two years. Do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate!
