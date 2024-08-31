At least 5 people killed in Russian shelling of Chasovyi Yar

Russian troops shelled the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, this morning, killing at least 5 people, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Saturday, UNN reports .



Details



According to the head of the RMA, enemy shells hit a private house and a multi-storey building.

The victims were men aged 24 to 38.

Chasiv Yar is a town where normal life has been impossible for more than two years. Do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate! - Filashkin said.

