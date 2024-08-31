Russian army massively shelled Donetsk region at night: there are wounded and damages

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Dobropillya and Bilytske on the night of August 31. Two people were wounded and civilian objects were damaged. Two civilians were killed and 9 wounded in the region yesterday as a result of Russian attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Today after midnight, the occupants attacked Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Dobropillia and Bilytske. Two civilians were wounded in Dobropillia. At least 23 civilian objects were damaged - 12 apartment buildings and infrastructure - the police said in a statement.

Over the past day, police recorded 2,256 hostile attacks on the frontline and in the residential sector.

Eight settlements were under fire: the towns of Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, and the villages of Malynivka, Minkivka, Oleksiivka, and Rai Oleksandrivka.

20 civilian objects were damaged, including 13 residential buildings, a hospital and shops.

Russians attacked Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS, cannon artillery and artillery, killing a civilian and wounding six others. An apartment building and 5 private houses, a hospital, 5 grocery stores and market stalls were destroyed.

One person died as a result of the shelling of Hirnyk, three private houses were damaged.

A civilian was wounded in Toretsk and a private house was damaged.

