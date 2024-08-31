ukenru
Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 30: RMA clarifies the number of victims and describes the condition of the injured

Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 30: RMA clarifies the number of victims and describes the condition of the injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38020 views

A Russian air strike on Kharkiv on August 30 killed 6 people, including one child. 97 civilians were injured, including 22 minors. Numerous buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

According to the updated data, 97 civilians were wounded and 6 were killed in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy air strike. One child is among the dead. This was announced on Saturday by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The enemy shelled FAB-500 with air strikes in five locations in Industrial, Slobidske and in the central part of the city. 82 apartment buildings, 11 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, 2 educational institutions, 47 commercial establishments, 57 cars, 2 warehouses, 10 garages, and 1 enterprise building were damaged.

According to the updated data of law enforcement officers, 6 people died: a man of 74, a girl of 18, a child of 14, a woman of 73, a man of 49 and a woman who was the last to be unblocked, the data are being established

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to Sinegubov, 97 people were injured, including 22 minors. Five children are in satisfactory condition, and a 17-year-old girl is in serious condition.

Addendum Addendum

In addition, the head of the RMA said that hostile attacks were recorded in five districts of the region over the past day: 

  • August 31 01:40 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. The house was damaged as a result of the shelling.
  • 23:30 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska community, Bezruky village. As a result of the shelling, grass and branches burned on the area of 100 square meters
  • 21:10 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk community, Ukrainka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 20 hectares.
  • 16:32 Chuhuiv district, Chuhuiv community, Zarozne village, nearby. As a result of the shelling, grass and leaves were burning on the area of 200 square meters.
  • 15:27 Chuhuiv district, Chuhuiv. As a result of the shelling, grass, bushes, car tires were burning.
  • 14:20 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska community, Sobolivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 2 hectares.
  • 14:05 Izium district, Borivska community, Shyikivka village. As a result of the shelling a private house and an outbuilding were burning.
  • 13:10 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Izyumske village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 2 hectares.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

