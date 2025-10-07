Astronomers discover the most distant radio emission ring, 20 times larger than the Milky Way

A rare and strange cosmic structure was created not only by professional but also by trained amateur astronomers. UNN reports this with reference to Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Details

In the most distant corners of the Universe, researchers have discovered a ring-shaped structure, one of the "strangest", and currently the most distant of its kind.

The newly discovered source, RAD J131346.9+500320, is at a redshift of about 0.94 - when the Universe was approximately half its current age. - the explanation says.

What are radio emission rings?

ORCs are huge ring-shaped structures of radio waves surrounding galaxies. There are a significant number of known double radio wave rings today. Among their characteristics, one can, for example, point to such a comparison: these structures are 10-20 times larger than the Milky Way. It is also known that they consist of hot magnetized plasma.

Who discovered the amazing radio circle?

The discovery was made by researchers from the University of Mumbai using the world's most sensitive low-frequency radio telescope, the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR).

It is noted that the discovery of the structure called RAD J131346.9+500320 was made not only by professional but also by trained amateur astronomers.

The researchers were supported by the public science platform RAD@home Astronomy Collaboratory.

Recall

In January 2025, Mars reached its maximum brightness and closest point to Earth, and on February 28, 2025, a rare parade of seven planets occurred. Something similar will only happen again in 2492.